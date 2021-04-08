UPDATES: 4th day of Kylr Yust murder trial begins with more wiretap recording

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10: 23 a.m. | The recording has ended and court is in recess.

10:20 a.m. | Farris and Yust have parted ways in the wiretap recording. The end of the clip included a lot of small talk as the two ate and drove.

After driving around and making small talk Yust and Farris part ways. We're nearing the two-hour mark of listening to the FBI recording today. Here's another view inside the courtroom this morning#YustTrial @41ActionNews pic.twitter.com/igrsk5f9vD — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 8, 2021

9:55 a.m. | Yust can be heard saying "I f****** killed her," on the wiretap recording.

9:45 a.m. | After finishing with the Ouija board, Farris and Yust go through a drive-thru, where this exchange happens:

Yust: "This really turns you on tat I killed a girl?"

Farris: "It doesn't really turn me on."

Yust: "Why were you saying all that b***s*** one day? Just because you were trying to get me to confess?

Here's a look at Kylr Yust this morning as he's listening to this recording. Just now Yust is heard saying "I hope it turns you on that I killed a girl"#YustTrial @41ActionNews pic.twitter.com/XxaaO4yc9e — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 8, 2021

9:02 a.m. | The prosecution has continued to play out the conversation from the wire. Farris and Yust can be heard trying to contact Kopetsky with a Ouija board.

Yust asks if 'you're happy where you are?'#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 8, 2021

On the FBI recording Yust says he feels something as if she was there and claims he hears Kopetsky's voice #YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 8, 2021

8:46 a.m. | Court resumed and the audio recording is being played from the wire. The first portion was heard Wednesday.

8:20 a.m. | Thursday marks the fourth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from Belton police about phone records for the day Kara Kopetsky went missing.

They also heard from former girlfriends of Yust who talked about aggressive comments and actions Yust had made.

The prosecution played an audio recording from a wire one of those former girlfriends wore when talking to Yust, and will play more of the audio in the courtroom Thursday morning to be entered into evidence.

Prosecutors have yet to call any witnesses related to the death of Jessica Runions, and seem to be working chronologically up from Kara's disappearance in 2007.

