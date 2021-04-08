Watch
NewsCrimeYust Trial

UPDATES: 4th day of Kylr Yust murder trial begins with more wiretap recording

Pool
Kylr Yust listens to an audio recording during the 4th day of his double murder trial on April 8, 2021.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 11:29:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10: 23 a.m. | The recording has ended and court is in recess.

10:20 a.m. | Farris and Yust have parted ways in the wiretap recording. The end of the clip included a lot of small talk as the two ate and drove.

9:55 a.m. | Yust can be heard saying "I f****** killed her," on the wiretap recording.

9:45 a.m. | After finishing with the Ouija board, Farris and Yust go through a drive-thru, where this exchange happens:

Yust: "This really turns you on tat I killed a girl?"
Farris: "It doesn't really turn me on."
Yust: "Why were you saying all that b***s*** one day? Just because you were trying to get me to confess?

9:02 a.m. | The prosecution has continued to play out the conversation from the wire. Farris and Yust can be heard trying to contact Kopetsky with a Ouija board.

8:46 a.m. | Court resumed and the audio recording is being played from the wire. The first portion was heard Wednesday.

8:20 a.m. | Thursday marks the fourth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from Belton police about phone records for the day Kara Kopetsky went missing.

They also heard from former girlfriends of Yust who talked about aggressive comments and actions Yust had made.

The prosecution played an audio recording from a wire one of those former girlfriends wore when talking to Yust, and will play more of the audio in the courtroom Thursday morning to be entered into evidence.

Prosecutors have yet to call any witnesses related to the death of Jessica Runions, and seem to be working chronologically up from Kara's disappearance in 2007.

