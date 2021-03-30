KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The families and friends of two young women will forever be connected by an unimaginable tragedy that gripped the Kansas City area for more than a decade.

Seventeen-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton, Missouri, vanished after she walked out of Belton High School on May 4, 2007. In 2016, 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, Missouri, disappeared after leaving a gathering at a friend’s house.

The young women’s remains were eventually found in a wooded area in Cass County in 2017.

A young man with ties to each woman, Kylr Yust, will go on trial for two counts of first-degree murder for their deaths.

In a 41 Action News special report, Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust, we lay out the timeline surrounding the alleged crimes, dissect the defense and prosecution teams’ strategy for trial and hear from friends and family members, including those who last saw the victims.

Opening statements are scheduled for April 5.

Watch the full-length special in the media player above or your preferred streaming app.

In conjunction with the special report, 41 Action News is releasing a six-part podcast series about the case. Listen in the player below or via your favorite podcast app.

—