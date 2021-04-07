UPDATES: Yust trial enters 3rd day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The murder trial for Kylr Yust will enter its third day on Wednesday, which will be the second day of hearing witness testimony.

Yust is accused of killing Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from 15 witnesses called by the prosecution, including Kara's mother, Rhonda Beckford.

The prosecution appeared to be taking a chronological approach to calling witnesses, starting with Kara's mother and working through various friends and members of the Belton Police Department who worked on her restraining order against Yust and her missing persons case.

Witnesses talked about the tension in the relationship between Yust and Kopetsky and about the early days of the investigation.

The defense spent cross-examination time questioning the early investigation and attempting to point out possible errors.

