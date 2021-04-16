UPDATES: Families give impact statements in Yust sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:08 a.m. | Jessica's father, John Runions is next on the stand. He said his daughter was larger than life.

10:07 a.m. | Jamie Runions talked about all of the things her daughter and their family are missing out on because of her death.

10:05 a.m. | Jamie Runions talked a lot about the relationship between the two girls' families. She asked the jury to take their experience into consideration.

10 a.m. | Jamie Runions talks about the emotional distress of having her daughter found dead. Lots of photos were shown to the jury.

9:54 a.m. | Jamie Runions said she googled Kylr Yust and that's when she realized he was also involved in Kara's disappearance.

9:46 a.m. | Runions said Jessica was very hardworking and close to her family.

9:45 a.m. | Jamie Runions, Jessica's mother, is next on the stand. She talks about Jessica's relationship with her sisters.

9:43 a.m. | Thomas said he looked up to his sister. He described his parents' grief at the jury verdict Thursday.

9:37 a.m. | Thomas talks about how his life changed. How all anyone wanted to talk to him about for 10 years was Kara. He is upset saying he couldn't stop it from happening to somebody else.

9:35 a.m. | Kara's brother Thomas is next on the stand. He talks about her glow and smile.

9:33 a.m. | Beckford shows the jury photos of Kara and their family and asks the jury to put themselves in the family's place.

9:27 a.m. | Jim Beckford showed bracelets he is wearing for both Kara and Jessica. The families grew very close over the years.

9:24 a.m. | Beckford said finding Kara's remains was a relief, but not the outcome they hoped for. The family had been paying Kara's cell phone bill for years just to hear her voice.

9:21 a.m. | Jim Beckford shared his last memory of Kara before she went missing.

9:17 a.m. | Jim Beckford describes Kara's character. Said she was forgiving and a friend to all.

9:16 a.m. | Jim Beckford, Kara's stepfather, talks about how much he grew to love his stepdaughter. He is emotional on the stand.

9:13 a.m. | Kopetsky said finding Kara's remains helped him begin the healing process. He was worried she would never be found.

9:10 a.m. | Kopetsky said his daughter was kind, and he fell into a depressive state after he lost her.

9:07 a.m. | Mike Kopetsky talks about his open and honest relationship with his daughter.

9:04 a.m. | Kara's father, Mike Kopetsky is up next. News outlets have not heard much from him over the years.

9 a.m. | Rhonda Beckford said she believes Kylr Yust will murder again if given the chance.

8:56 a.m. | Beckford is not satisfied with the manslaughter charge in her daughter's death. She said she's glad Kara's grandmother didn't live to see the outcome because justice was not served.

8:54 a.m. | Rhonda Beckford emphasized the fact that she didn't know what happened to her daughter for nearly a decade.

8:50 a.m. | The jury is hearing from Rhonda Beckford, Kara Kopetsky's mother.

8:49 a.m. | The defense painted a picture of Yust's difficult childhood in their opening statement.

8:47 a.m. | The state is making its opening statement in the sentencing, emphasizing the price of death.

8:39 a.m. | Court has begun. The jury will hear victim and witness impact statements.

8:30 a.m. | The sentencing phase of the Kylr Yust trial is set to begin this morning.

On Thursday, a jury found Kylr Yust guilty in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

The jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Runions.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder in both cases.

The jury deliberated for 15 hours before handing down the verdict. Now, they will return for sentencing.

Yust faces five to 15 years for the manslaughter charge and 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge. In Missouri, that life sentence is capped at 30 years.

He will also be eligible for parole and will receive credit for time served.

