Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust murder trial update No. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defense was up to bat in Day 7 of Kylr Yust’s double murder trial, and they got off to what seemed to be a rocky start, plagued with no-show witnesses and debate about the relevance or accuracy of witnesses who did show up.

The jury spent much of the day outside the courtroom as the judge decided whether or not they would hear certain testimony.

The defense tried to back up its opening argument that other suspects and Yust’s alibi weren’t properly investigated.

41 Action News reporter joins podcast host Hailey Godburn to break down the short, yet confusing, proceedings.

