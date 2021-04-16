Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jury in the trial of Kylr Yust has recommended the maximum sentences possible for each of the crimes of which they convicted him.

Yust faces 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in Kara Kopetsky's case. The jury recommended life imprisonment for the second-degree murder conviction in Jessica Runions' case.

In Missouri, life imprisonment is up to 30 years, after which he would be paroled for the remainder of his life.

Journey for Justice podcast hosts Hailey Godburn and Katelyn Brown, and 41 Action News anchor Cailtlin Knute, explain the nuances of his sentence, which still needs to be approved by the judge.

—