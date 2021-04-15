Watch
Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 9

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 21:45:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the ninth day of his double murder trial, Kylr Yust himself took the witness stand.

It was an unexpected move from a suspect that 41 Action News hasn’t heard publicly from since he was being escorted from a courthouse in handcuffs years ago.

Yust, who pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence, told the jury his version of events in the alleged murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

After Yust’s testimony, the state and prosecution presented their closing arguments.

41 Action News reporters Andy Alcock and Sarah Plake break down Yust’s testimony and the attorneys’ final words to the jury before deliberation.

