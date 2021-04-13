Watch
UPDATES: Investigation expert points out flaws in Yust case

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 10:40:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:40 a.m. | With the jury returned, Trainum talks about third parties approaching witnesses.

9:29 a.m. | The state makes an objection to Trainum's testimony so the jury leaves the room for attorneys to conference with the judge.

9:19 a.m. | Trainum cites "supervisory" issues in the investigation.

9:14 a.m. | Trainum discusses an investigation a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Officer carried out of their own accord.

9:08 a.m. | Trainum points out failures in the investigation, specifically regarding Yust's alibi.

9:02 a.m. | The defense is paying Trainum to review the case.

8:59 a.m. | Trainum talks about the pressure of high-profile investigations.

8:52 a.m. | Police procedure expert James Trainum is being asked about possible errors in the investigations.

8:45 a.m. | The defense called Matthew Bauchle as their first witness of the day. He testifies regarding Yust's alibi of visiting a relative at Carondelet Manor.

8:30 a.m. | As the murder trial of Kylr Yust enters its seventh day, the defense is expected to continue to present their case.

On Monday, the defense had their first day to begin their case, but the jury spent most of the day outside of the courtroom as the defense team had to first introduce new witnesses to the judge for admission.

Those included prison guards present at Jessep Carter's death, paralegals who worked on the case previously and a possible alternate suspect in the Kara Kopetsky case.

The defense appears to be trying to paint other people, including Carter, as potential suspects that were not thoroughly investigated.

Judge William Collins ultimately did not allow testimony about Carter's suicide in prison to go before the jury.

The jury was allowed to hear the deposition taken from Yust's grandfather, Alfred Yust, before his death.

The defense has 16 witnesses to call on Tuesday.

