UPDATES: Investigation expert points out flaws in Yust case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:40 a.m. | With the jury returned, Trainum talks about third parties approaching witnesses.

Jury is back. Trainum discusses Amy Clark's statement, Clark went to police the day Kara went missing. Clark provided a recorded statement to @kcpolice Ofc. Meierer. She was also approached by Kara's family members.#YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

9:29 a.m. | The state makes an objection to Trainum's testimony so the jury leaves the room for attorneys to conference with the judge.

Questioning stops after the state objects--calls for a conference with Judge Collins. Jury steps out. Defense reminds Trainum he can't express hearsay. State says defense's line of questioning is out of line.#YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

9:19 a.m. | Trainum cites "supervisory" issues in the investigation.

Trainum noted there were supervisory issues--failure to rein in Officer Meierer was one of them #YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

9:14 a.m. | Trainum discusses an investigation a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Officer carried out of their own accord.

Trainum: @kcpolice officer's Joshua Meierer independent investigation wasn't documented. He 'broke all the rules' of letting subjects know about case information #YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

9:08 a.m. | Trainum points out failures in the investigation, specifically regarding Yust's alibi.

Trainum says there are failures in evidence collection

When they interviewed Yust and he gave an account such as being with people, making purchases--there was potential to corroborate#YustTrial @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/IZsDZJhfgq — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

9:02 a.m. | The defense is paying Trainum to review the case.

Trainum is being paid $10K to review this case for the defense team. #YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

8:59 a.m. | Trainum talks about the pressure of high-profile investigations.

Trainum: a high-profile case puts a lot of pressure on investigators to do something and reward money should not be linked to a conviction because there's always the incentive for the subject to change their testimony to get the reward money. #YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

8:52 a.m. | Police procedure expert James Trainum is being asked about possible errors in the investigations.

James Trainum who specializes on police procedures and interrogations is on the stand being asked by defense attorney Sharon Turlington about investigative failure #YustTrial @41actionnews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

8:45 a.m. | The defense called Matthew Bauchle as their first witness of the day. He testifies regarding Yust's alibi of visiting a relative at Carondelet Manor.

Defense calls Matthew Bauchle Assistant General Manager at Ignite Medical Resorts. Ignite Medical Resorts owns what used to be Carondelet Manor. Bauchle explains records are purged every seven years. Brief questioning. State doesn't cross examine #YustTrial — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 13, 2021

8:30 a.m. | As the murder trial of Kylr Yust enters its seventh day, the defense is expected to continue to present their case.

On Monday, the defense had their first day to begin their case, but the jury spent most of the day outside of the courtroom as the defense team had to first introduce new witnesses to the judge for admission.

Those included prison guards present at Jessep Carter's death, paralegals who worked on the case previously and a possible alternate suspect in the Kara Kopetsky case.

The defense appears to be trying to paint other people, including Carter, as potential suspects that were not thoroughly investigated.

Judge William Collins ultimately did not allow testimony about Carter's suicide in prison to go before the jury.

The jury was allowed to hear the deposition taken from Yust's grandfather, Alfred Yust, before his death.

The defense has 16 witnesses to call on Tuesday.

