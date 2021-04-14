UPDATES: Yust defense calls on crime scene investigator as first witness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:09 a.m. | Thomas said the burn barrels presented as evidence and part of the alibi had no testing done for an accelerant.

9:04 a.m. | Thomas said Jessica Runions' car was not processed until it was towed to impound. He said it should have been left at the scene for processing in order to not compromise evidence, and that no one checked electrical as a possible fire starter.

8:57 a.m. | The first witness called for the day is John Thomas. Thomas has a background in crime scene investigation. He is also an ATF-trained fire investigator and reviewed the Jessica Runions care fire.

8:37 a.m. | The judge is meeting with attorneys to go over jury instruction for when it comes time to give the case to the jury.

8:30 a.m. | Wednesday is the ninth day of the Kylr Yust murder trial and will continue with the defense's presentation of a case.

On Tuesday, the defense struggled to get witnesses in front of jurors to make their case.

Of the 13 witnesses presented to the judge, just eight were allowed to give testimony before the jury. The judge ruled that many of their testimonies were irrelevant to the case, as the defense continued to try and present Yust's brother, Jessep Carter as a potential suspect in the murders.

Those who were allowed to speak before the jury testified to pieces of the alibi the defense said were not checked properly, to possible errors in the collection of forensic evidence at the site of the remains and to possible errors and missteps by law enforcement during the investigations.

The defense could rest their case after presenting witnesses Wednesday, paving the way for the jury to receive the case.

