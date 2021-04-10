Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court proceedings took no rest in the murder trial of Kylr Yust, presenting some of the most compelling evidence yet on Saturday.

Day six saw a lot of expert witness testimony to pair with the evidence presented by the prosecution, including photographs of human remains and details of forensic investigation and identification.

The jury also heard from the man who discovered remains, a mushroom hunter who admitted he was trespassing when he stumbled upon a human skull.

The prosecution rested at the end of Saturday, making the way for the defense to begin presenting their case Monday morning.

41 Action News investigative reporter Andy Alcock joined podcast host Katelyn Brown to talk about the hard to witness evidence and what the experts had to say.

