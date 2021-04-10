Journey for Justice podcast: Kylr Yust trial update No. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fifth day of Kylr Yust’s murder trial , while more technical in nature, was no less compelling.

The majority of Friday’s testimony centered on evidence in the Jessica Runions case.

Jurors saw photos of injuries Yust suffered, burn barrels, a burned out car, and clothing with stains.

They also heard testimony from crime scene investigators and crime lab analysts who were involved in the Jessica Runions case

41 Action News reporter Sarah Plake joins podcast host Hailey Godburn to highlight key points from the day's proceedings.

