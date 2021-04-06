UPDATES: Belton police officer called as second witness in Yust trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:36 a.m. | The prosecution begins questioning Officer Bruegge about an incident involving Yust before Kara's disappearance.

Cass County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julie Tolle is now questioning the Belton Police Officer who responded the night of April 28 2007 when Kopetsky called police after Yust forced her into his truck from her workplace#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

9:32 a.m. | The second witness on the stand is Belton Police Officer Mary Bruegge.

9:25 a.m. | Defense began cross-examination of Beckford.

The first issue with Belton Police crops up early in cross-examination by defense attorney Matt Vigil. He shows Rhonda Beckford an initial BPD police report that quotes her as saying “Kara is with Kylr and is not being held against her will.” Beckford: “Those are not my words.” — Allen Edmonds (@NorthCassHerald) April 6, 2021

9:16 a.m. | Prosecution has wrapped their questioning of Beckford.

Cass County Prosecutor wraps up by asking about the day the girls remains were found and when they were ID'd. Defense is now cross-examining Beckford#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

9:10 a.m. | Beckford discusses her relationship with the family of Jessican Runions.

Beckford says the Runions family were total strangers until September 2016 when she received word that 'there's another girl missing and its tied to Kylr' Since then they've leaned on each other for support, searching for the missing girls.#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

9:05 a.m. | Beckford recounts the last time she saw Kara.

Beckford currently explaining to the court the day Kopetsky went missing and the days that followed.#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

8:57 a.m. | Reporter Andres Gutierrez shares pieces of Beckford's testimony.

Beckford reads a poem that Kopetsky wrote about Yust: "I want to go back but we have seen too much bad...pressing charges on the one I love-scared of the person I used to love...I'm through." #YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

8:47 a.m. | The prosecution is beginning their case against Yust by establishing his relationship with Kara Kopetsky.

Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler is establishing how Kopetsky knew Yust--how long they dated, what led to her to file a restraining order against him in 2007#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

8:40 a.m. | The first witness to testify Tuesday will be victim Kara Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda Beckford.

Jury is seated in the Cass County Courtroom for the second day of the Kylr Yust double murder trial. This morning we are hearing the first witness in the case, Rhonda Beckford, Kara Kopetsky's mother.#YustTrial @41ActionNews — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 6, 2021

8:30 a.m. | Tuesday marks the second day of the murder trial for Kylr Yust, and the first full day of arguments.

On Monday, jurors were brought in from St. Charles County and heard opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution presented an argument about Yust's involvement with both Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The defense presented an argument of Yust's innocence and questioned the credibility of witnesses.

Judge Collins called court early to give jurors an opportunity to rest after a travel day.

Yust is charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 death of Kara Kopetsky and the 2016 death of Jessica Runions.

