Watch
NewsCrimeYust Trial

Actions

UPDATES: Belton police officer called as second witness in Yust trial

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pool
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, was the first witness to take the stand for the state on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the double murder trial of Kylr Yust.
Rhonda Beckford Day 2.jpg
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:37:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:36 a.m. | The prosecution begins questioning Officer Bruegge about an incident involving Yust before Kara's disappearance.

9:32 a.m. | The second witness on the stand is Belton Police Officer Mary Bruegge.

9:25 a.m. | Defense began cross-examination of Beckford.

9:16 a.m. | Prosecution has wrapped their questioning of Beckford.

9:10 a.m. | Beckford discusses her relationship with the family of Jessican Runions.

9:05 a.m. | Beckford recounts the last time she saw Kara.

8:57 a.m. | Reporter Andres Gutierrez shares pieces of Beckford's testimony.

8:47 a.m. | The prosecution is beginning their case against Yust by establishing his relationship with Kara Kopetsky.

8:40 a.m. | The first witness to testify Tuesday will be victim Kara Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda Beckford.

8:30 a.m. | Tuesday marks the second day of the murder trial for Kylr Yust, and the first full day of arguments.

On Monday, jurors were brought in from St. Charles County and heard opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution presented an argument about Yust's involvement with both Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The defense presented an argument of Yust's innocence and questioned the credibility of witnesses.

Judge Collins called court early to give jurors an opportunity to rest after a travel day.

Yust is charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 death of Kara Kopetsky and the 2016 death of Jessica Runions.

41 Action News is committed to bringing you complete coverage of the trial of Kylr Yust, the man accused in the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Visit kshb.com/yusttrial for all our stories, case details, timeline and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo