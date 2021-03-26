Journey for Justice: The Trial of Kylr Yust

KANSAS CITY, mo. — On May 4, 2007, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky walked out of Belton High School, never to be seen alive again.

The night of Sept. 8, 2016, 21-year-old Jessica Runions left a house party and disappeared. Only her car turned up - burnt and unrecognizable.

Kylr Yust stands accused of murdering both Kopetsky and Runions. The man had a troubled past and connections to both women.

The bodies of the two women were eventually found, but now the question stands: Did Yust do it?

It's a case that spans nearly a decade and includes all sorts of twists and turns.

41 Action News has created a database for the case that includes important names, dates, places and details for the public to stay up to date on the topic.