Shawnee Mission West band flies to London to play in New Year's Day parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This is the ninth time Shawnee Mission West’s Overland Express marching band has been invited to play for the Queen and more than 500,000 spectators in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

It’s an honor given to only a few bands in the United States.

The band will bring a piece of Kansas with them. They’ve prepared a performance of “Ease on Down the Road,” from the Wizard of Oz-inspired musical “The Wiz.”

---

McKenzie Nelson is a reporter for 41 Action News. See her full report on 41 Action News at 6:30 p.m.