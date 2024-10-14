Beyond presidential election, here’s how to find out what’s on your ballot

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

When voters go to the polls Nov. 5, they’ll decide much more than just the presidential winner. Missouri and Kansas have several local, state and federal issues on the ballot.

Missouri is asking voters to decide on five constitutional amendments and one proposition. Some jurisdictions have additional questions specific to their school districts, cities, county or municipalities.

Election leaders suggest voters review a sample ballot before going to vote.

Voters can print a sample ballot, fill it out and bring it to the polls as a guide when voting.

“Do your research and use that as a study guide,” explained Lauri Ealom, director of the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board.

The secretary of state’s offices in Kansas and Missouri have websites where voters can find their specific sample ballot.

“I didn’t expect it to be quite as lengthy,” admitted voter Deborah Washam. “But everything is important. All the positions are important.”

Here’s a list of some contests voters will see on their ballots.

Kansas:



President

U.S. Representative

State Senator

State Representative

State Board of Education

Judge retention questions

District Attorney

Sheriff (in certain counties)

Missouri



President

U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Treasurer

State Senator (in certain districts)

State Representative

Judge retention questions

Prosecuting Attorney (in certain counties)

Sheriff (in certain counties)

Amendments, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7

Proposition A

Jackson County, Missouri, is asking voters to impose a property tax levy to pay for a new senior services fund.

Platte County, Missouri, voters will decide whether to impose an additional sales tax to create a community children's services fund.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School District is asking voters to approve a no-tax-increase bond to pay for rebuilding three schools.

