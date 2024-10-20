Early in-person voting numbers exceed 2020 after 1st day in Johnson, Wyandotte counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas turned out Saturday on the first day of early in-person voting, exceeding early in-person votes cast in 2020.

The Johnson County Election Office reports 14,690 voters cast early in-person ballots across 10 locations on Saturday, the first day of the 2024 general election cycle early in-person voting was allowed.

That’s almost double the first in-person early voting day in the 2020 general election cycle, when 7,860 voters cast early in-person ballots in Johnson County.

The picture was similar in Wyandotte County, where 2,250 voters cast their ballots Saturday across the county’s five early in-person voting locations.

Wyandotte County election officials say the turnout marked “the single largest day of early in-person voting in recent history.”

Kansas allows voters to cast their vote early through Saturday, Nov. 2. A list of early voting locations and times is available for Johnson County and Wyandotte County.

On Friday, Bryan Caskey, Kansas' Secretary of State's Director of Elections, posted that 136,292 mail ballots had been sent out across the state, with election officials receiving 1,342 ballots returned.

1/2] Advance voting [10/18] 136,292 ballots have been mailed; 1,342 ballots have been returned; 10,385 ballots cast in person. Compared to 2020 – 472,281 sent; 3,395 returned; 6,789 in person. Compared to 2016 148,365 sent, 1,097 returned; 4,530 in person. #ksleg — Bryan A. Caskey (@BACaskey) October 18, 2024

