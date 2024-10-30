Explanation for long lines at no-excuse absentee voting locations in Jackson County

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Voters are using a port-a-potty and have reported at least one minor car crash while trying to vote early in Jackson County, Missouri.

About 11,000 of the county’s roughly 279,000 voters have cast no-excuse absentee ballots since the option became available on Oct. 22.

Most voters have had to wait in line more than two hours to cast their ballots.

Sara Zorich, one of the two directors for the Jackson County Election Board, said the office bought extra ballot machines and added staff ahead of early voting. But even she was surprised with turnout.

"There is a huge uptick — I wouldn’t even say uptick — I'd say wave," Zorich said, comparing this turnout to the primary election in August.

Dale Messing Sara Zorich

The Jackson County Election Board opened two early voting locations. It only had one during the 2020 presidential election.

Zorich said budget, security, and the availability of county-owned buildings limited the number of early voting locations the election board could offer.

Plus, if the county bought even more machines to handle high numbers of voters, it has no place to store the machines when they’re not in use for an election.

"I think right now, we're doing the best we can with as much staff as we have and as many machines as we’ve been able to provide," Zorich said.

The county’s parks department placed a portable toilet at the Blue Springs voting location. Zorich reported a minor fender-bender in the parking lot. An election worker is now directing traffic at that location.

On Tuesday, the election board added a fourth check-in station at its Independence voting location. Staff members said that sped up the line.

It’s hard to say whether the long lines have dissuaded people from voting early. People in line Tuesday were not angry.

“Absolutely not — I’m happy to see the turnout," Kim Bucci-Torres said.

Dale Messing Kim Bucci-Torres

She brought a chair and book to occupy her time after her husband warned her of his experience in the long line last week.

"I don’t have any anger toward anybody," said Phyllis Dent, who spent more than two hours in line.

Dale Messing Phyllis Dent

By comparison, Monday, Johnson County, Kansas, processed more than 18,000 votes. It had more voters in one day than Jackson County had in one week.

Johnson County has about 200,000 more voters than Jackson County and operates 10 early voting locations on weekdays.

The Kansas City Election Board has roughly the same number of voters as Jackson County. It has six early voting locations.

Wyandotte County has five early voting locations for its 100,000 voters.

Jackson County’s polling places are as follows:

Independence Absentee Annex

110 N. Liberty St., Independence, Mo

September 24 through November 4

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fleming Meeting Hall

21906 Sw Woods Chapel Road Blue Springs, Mo

October 22 to October 24, and October 28 to November 1, and November 4: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ranger Rec. Building

3310 Rennau Drive, Lee's Summit, Mo

Friday, October 25: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays October 26 and November 2: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

—