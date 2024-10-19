'I'm here to cast a vote for democracy': Voters in Johnson County turn out for first day of advance voting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Advance voting has kicked off in additional counties across Kansas, including Johnson and Wyandotte County, as voters take advantage of the early voting period ahead of a big general election.

Johnson County, one of the biggest counties in the state, saw a particularly high turnout just an hour after doors had opened.

“We have over 3,000 people that voted the first hour on this Saturday," said Fred Sherman, election commissioner for Johnson County.

With voters lining up as early as the morning hours. Lines extended well outside throughout the day.

"People have been waiting between 30 to 40 minutes to kind of get in line and before they cast their ballot and back into the area," said Sherman.

For many voters like Peter Pizor, waiting in line meant waiting to have his voice heard.

“I'm 78 so I think this is the most important election in my life," said Pizor. "I'm a disabled Vietnam veteran, so voting is important to me. And I've heard some of the comments from one of the candidates about veterans and how he disparages them. And I'm here to vote in the other direction.”

Despite the wait times, many voters in line were just happy to be there.

“It was a worthwhile experience. It was not difficult at all. The slight pause in the line was a time to reflect on what we were doing," said David Vinson.

Election officials in Kansas are projecting a big turnout for advance voting for this year's general election.

“We're on a 3,000-an-hour pace here for the first two hours. If we keep that pace for all 122 hours of advanced voting, we would have only maybe five voters on election day," said Sherman.

With just a few weeks left until Election Day. Voters can expect more early voting sites to open starting this upcoming week.

"We'll be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays over three Saturdays. On Oct. 26, we will open eight additional sites."

A total of 18 advance voting sites will be opened by Nov. 2. Sherman said it gives those who might not have the chance to vote on Election Day an opportunity.

Those planning to take advantage of early voting must bring a Kansas photo ID. Sherman said it's also important to prepare beforehand.

“The other thing people can do is prepare gonna go out onto the website through vote review lookup on the Kansas Secretary of State's vote review lookup, pull down a sample ballot, and look at all the contest races on it," said Sherman.

You can find more information on locations, dates, and times for advance voting sites on their website.

