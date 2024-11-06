Watch Now
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe wins race

Steve Howe won the Johnson County, Kansas, race for district attorney.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe won a fifth term, defeating challenger Vanessa Riebli in the Nov. 5 general election.

According to unofficial final results, Howe picked up 162,101 votes to Riebli's 157,464 votes.

Howe was first elected as the lead prosecutor of Johnson County in 2008 and won re-election in 2012 and 2016 as no opponent surfaced.

He was re-elected in 2020 after narrowly defeating challenger Zach V. Thomas, 51.73 to 48.16 percent of the vote.

