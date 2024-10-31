Johnson County kids can cast their own ballots in the November election

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to engage future voters, Johnson County introduced a program aimed at getting kids involved this election season.

Kids who go to a polling place with their parents will have the opportunity to cast a ballot of their own.

While the questions on kid's ballots differ from their parents, the goal is to spark an interest in elections and teach kids the importance of voting in our democracy.

Tim Hellhake Johnson County Kids Vote

Questions on the kid's ballots include their favorite sports team, favorite superhero and favorite food.

When asked for their favorite sports teams, responses ranged from the Kansas City Chiefs to playing.

Kids had a lot more to say when it came to their favorite food.

“Ice cream,” answered five-year-old Scarlett.

“Macaroni and cheese,” said six-year-old Silas.

When I asked four-year-old Leo, he couldn’t pick just one food to vote for. He said he vote for all of them.

Tim Hellhake Johnson County Kids Vote

“All of them?” I asked.

“Yeah, I also like broccoli,” said Leo. “I used to not like it, but now I do.”

Kids are learning their opinions may change, but also understanding what it means to vote.

Silas voted with his mom, Hannah Poindexter.

Hannah used the experience as a teaching moment.

"It’s just important for everybody to get out there and get their voice heard and their vote put in,” she said.

Tim Hellhake Johnson County Kids Vote

Fred Sherman, Johnson County Election Commissioner, said he remembers being curious about what exactly an election was as a child.

He hopes the Kids Vote program sparks the same curiosity in these future voters.

"I think it's important to get the kids interested in just the whole democratic, civic process of conducting elections and citizens casting their vote," Sherman said.

Each child that casts their vote will receive a bag filled with goodies, including a booklet with educational activities related to elections.

After election day, the Kids Vote results will be posted to the Johnson County election website.