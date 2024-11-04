Kansas Citians line up early to attend Chiefs game, advance vote Monday

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs lined up outside the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium more than 12 hours before kickoff Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s a family thing,” Ron Bowling said of why he shows up so early. “We do it as a family so we get our spot, so we have room.”

John Batten Ron Bowlin

Across town, voters were also in line before daybreak.

Voters have consistently waited about two hours in line at Jackson County’s two advance voting locations since Oct. 22.

“I brought my water bottle, my purse and my family,” said voter Jennifer Cernech.

Charlie Keegan Jennifer Cernech

The time, preparation and passion voters and sports fans dedicate to their causes have many similarities.

Bowlin spends Chiefs games with his family. He also encourages his family to vote.

Cernech brings water and family members to every football game.

There are also some differences.

Tailgaters certainly win the food comparison. Fans like Bowlin and Seth Teague bring smokers, propane-powered flattops and other cooking supplies.

Teague believes tailgating is more fun. He said fans get more opportunities to perfect their craft since there are about 10 home games every season while elections are less frequent.

“I’d say similar, but the voting public is not as prepared as we are,” Teague said.

John Batten Seth Teague

Lupe Zavala waited in both lines Monday. He voted in the morning and planned to attend Monday night’s game afterward.

“Mentally, you got to do it,” Zavala explained. “Got to be ready to get this done, get out there, beat this traffic.”

Charlie Keegan Lupe Zavala

Faith Jobe has never been to a Chiefs game, but the 19-year-old voted for the first time Monday.

She struggled to see the similarities between picking a favorite player and voting for her favorite candidate.

“You’re stretching just a little bit,” Jobe told KSHB 41 News.

Charlie Keegan Faith Jobe

American flags flying at the football stadium and the polling places showed there are more similarities than differences.

