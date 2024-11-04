Chiefs tailgaters brace for rainy Monday Night Football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were waiting outside the parking lot gates before the sun rose Monday morning.

One out-of-town fan, Zachary Weigelt, said he parked and set up “camp” at Gate 5 at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He and his brother slept in a tent on the side of the waiting line.

"Well, the biggest thing with the rain coming in the canopy," said Weigelt, signaling to the pop-up tent. "Have some chairs, have some coolers, it is definitely warm over here."

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Fan Zachary Weigelt slept under a pop-up tent while waiting for the parking lot gates to open.

Why it is worth it to Weigelt? He said the atmosphere of a Chiefs game.

Fans came prepared for a less-than-ideal football experience with rain in the forecast. Multiple fans said they had packed extra clothes, shoes, rain jackets, ponchos, and umbrellas.

One group at Gate 5, the WingNutz, set up their breakfast tent. Monday's menu was the usual chicken wings along with a nod to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Cuban sandwich.

Fans can check the latest KSHB 41 weather forecast here. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

—