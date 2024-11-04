KSHB 41 Weather | A soggy Monday with rain & thunderstorms ending close to kickoff tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry this morning with rain and thunderstorms building in between 10am-12pm today

Storms continues through 7-9pm with the main severe threat staying well south of KC

Temperatures stay mild in the 60s today while Election Day stays dry and cooler in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms increase late this morning & lasts through the evening. Thunderstorms will impact tailgating at the Chiefs game but will exit close to kickoff. A few showers can't be ruled out during the game with temperatures holding in the low 60s.

High: 66°

Wind: S to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain moves out with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Temperatures cool down more.

Low: 50°

Wind: E-NE to S-SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: A few early morning showers across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, otherwise staying dry for Election Day. Clouds clear through the afternoon while temperatures are more seasonal.

High: 57°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

