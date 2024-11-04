KSHB 41 Weather | A soggy Monday with rain & thunderstorms ending close to kickoff tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry this morning with rain and thunderstorms building in between 10am-12pm today
- Storms continues through 7-9pm with the main severe threat staying well south of KC
- Temperatures stay mild in the 60s today while Election Day stays dry and cooler in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms increase late this morning & lasts through the evening. Thunderstorms will impact tailgating at the Chiefs game but will exit close to kickoff. A few showers can't be ruled out during the game with temperatures holding in the low 60s.
High: 66°
Wind: S to N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain moves out with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Temperatures cool down more.
Low: 50°
Wind: E-NE to S-SW 15-25 mph
Tuesday: A few early morning showers across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, otherwise staying dry for Election Day. Clouds clear through the afternoon while temperatures are more seasonal.
High: 57°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
