Kansas, Missouri, voters continue to cast ballots ahead of next week’s election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line continued to show up at advanced in-person voting locations to cast their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s general election.

On the Kansas side, voters in Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas and Miami counties have combined to cast more than 212,000 ballots.

In Johnson County, 168,610 voters had cast advance, in-person votes by the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 31. That’s roughly 35 percent of all registered voters in the county.

Roughly 22 percent of registered voters in Wyandotte County have cast advance, in-person votes, totaling 21,050 ballots.

In Douglas County, 15,298 voters had cast advance, in-person ballots by the end of Thursday, a turnout rate of 19 percent.

Roughly 28 percent of registered voters have cast advance, in-person votes in Miami County totaling 7,420 votes.

The Kansas Secretary of State estimates 453,145 ballots have been cast so far statewide. That includes 106,997 mail-in ballots returned so far in addition to 346,148 ballots cast advance, in-person.

Data from Leavenworth County was not immediately available.

On the Missouri side, the Kansas City Election Board reports 37,495 votes have been cast so far, giving the KCEB a turnout rate of 16 percent of registered voters.

Clay County election officials say 43,300 voters have cast their ballots so far. That's equal to a turnout of 54 percent of the county's roughly 80,000 registered voters.

Platte County reports 20,554 voters have cast their ballots so far, a turnout of roughly 25 percent of registered voters.

Cass County election officials say they’ve had ballots cast by 12,500 voters so far. That’s good for a turnout rate of 15.1 percent.

Data as of the end of Oct. 31 was not immediately available from Jackson County.

In-person voting continued on both sides of the state line on Friday, Nov. 1. Additional in-person advance voting continues, though hours and locations vary by county. Check with your local election office for the latest information.

KSHB 41's Steve Kaut and Dre Bradley contributed reporting to this story.

