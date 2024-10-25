Long lines of early voters expected again today in Jackson County

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Long lines of voters are expected again Friday morning as early voting locations open across the Kansas City area.

In Jackson County, some voters have been waiting as long as two hours to cast their ballots.

Jackson County has two early voting locations, but one of the locations is different Friday and Saturday than they have been earlier in the week.

You can vote at the Jackson County Absentee Office at 110 N. Liberty in Independence from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can also vote at the Ranger Rec. Building in Lee's Summit, which is located at 3310 Rennau Drive.

For more information on polling locations in other parts of the county, click here.

