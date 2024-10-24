More than 63,000 voters already cast advanced, in-person votes in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next month’s general election is still several days away, but that hasn’t prevented thousands of voters on both sides of the state line from casting their ballot early.

According to data from the Johnson County Election Office, 63,124 voters have already cast advanced, in-person ballots through the end of Wednesday, Oct. 23. That’s more than 13 percent of the 472,854 registered voters in the county as of September 2024.

It’s a similar story in Wyandotte County, where 7,870 advance in-person votes have been cast through Wednesday, Oct. 23. That presents roughly 8.3 percent of the county’s 94,543 registered voters.

Through the end of Monday, Oct. 21, 3,985 voters had cast advanced in-person ballots in Douglas County. Through the end of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2,633 voters had cast advanced, in-person ballots in Miami County.

This week marked the first day of advanced in-person voting in Missouri.

KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with Jackson County voters standing in line for more than an hour.

"I think on the 5th of November, it'll be this long and longer," voter Dennis Acheson, said Wednesday in explaining why he voted early. "You’re gonna get in line, might as well get in line now to get it done."

