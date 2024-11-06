New sheriff: Johnson County voters elect Byron Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After incumbent Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden lost in the August primary, Johnson County voters already knew they would have a new sheriff.

On Tuesday night, they found out who that new sheriff will be.

According to unofficial final results from the Johnson County Election Office, Democrat Byron Roberson narrowly defeated Republican Doug Bedford 161,035 to 157,335.

It was Bedford who knocked off Hayden in the Republican primary to set up a general election race against Roberson.

Roberson serves as chief of police in the Prairie Village Police Department.

—