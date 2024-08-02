Johnson County sheriff faces challenge in Republican primary

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff Calvin Hayden is going up against a familiar face in this month’s primary election.

Doug Bedford, Hayden’s former undersheriff, is challenging the incumbent in the Republican primary.

The winner will face Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

Hayden’s latest term has been headlined by his investigation into alleged election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

At one point, the sheriff’s office told KSHB 41 News it received more than 200 complaints of election fraud.

"I cannot in good conscience ignore something somebody brings to us," Hayden reiterated Thursday.

Al Miller Calvin Hayden

This month Hayden said the investigation is no longer active .

It did not yield any criminal charges and the sheriff’s office has not revealed any findings, despite calls for transparency and accountability.

KSHB 41 News asked Hayden if he’ll respect the results of Aug. 6’s election.

"I respect it; it’s all we’ve got — I have to," he said. "I have to rely on that; it’s all we’ve got. There’s no other option."

Bedford left the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

He is eager to put the election investigation in the past.

"If a crime was committed, then let’s handle it," Bedford said. "If it wasn’t, then let’s close the case and move on to something bigger and better."

Charlie Keegan Doug Bedford

Before Bedford left the office he was the undersheriff, essentially Hayden’s right-hand man.

Bedford said he left because he didn’t like the direction the office was going. He earned the endorsement of former Sheriff Frank Denning.

Hayden points out successes as sheriff over the past eight years, including raising salaries for deputies, insourcing auto repairs, which he said saves the county $300,000 annually, and expanding programs to help inmates at the jail.

Critics of Hayden argued he clashes with county commissioners and frequently pushes boundaries with budget requests.

"They just don’t understand people live here because it’s safe," Hayden said of the county commissioners. "All those other issues are important, but public safety is the number one issue in Johnson County. We know that, but it’s not cheap."

Both Hayden and Bedford agree fentanyl is the number one threat to public safety in Johnson County.

Hayden’s traveled to the Mexico border to learn from police agencies there.

Bedford believes a drug task force overseen by the sheriff’s office needs improving.

"Whenever you’re talking about narcotics issues, you’re talking about other crimes, whether it be violent crimes, whether it be thefts, burglaries, things like that," Bedford said. “If we start there, I think everything else will just snowball, and it’ll make Johnson County much safer."

Roberson also said it’s up to the sheriff’s office to lead a coordinated effort to stop the fentanyl issues in the county.

“We need an agency that’s willing to take charge, work with everyone, and use what we have to stop this problem that’s going on in Johnson County,” he said.

Charlie Keegan Byron Roberson

Advance voting is taking place now. Election day is Aug. 6.

