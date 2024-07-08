‘No longer active’: Johnson County Sheriff Hayden no longer investigating election concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff Calvin Hayden said Monday his investigation into election concerns is no longer active.

Hayden provided an update on his investigation in a post Monday afternoon on social media.

“We work for the citizens of Johnson County, which means we take allegations of crimes seriously and investigate them no matter how controversial it is,” Hayden said in his message. “As of today, the investigation into election procedures is no longer active. As with some cases, we must put this one on the shelf and take a pause."

Monday’s announcement appears to at least pause multi-year consternation on the merits of his ongoing investigation and elected officials at the state and local levels.

Most recently, ballots at the center of Hayden’s investigation were destroyed as part of Kansas law. Hayden said Monday that because those ballots had been destroyed, “we could not obtain further information.”

