Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden 'needs to be held accountable,' says county commissioner

OLATHE, Kan. — Two years. No evidence provided. Zero charges issued.

A Johnson County Commissioner said Sheriff Calvin Hayden needs to be held accountable for his ongoing investigation of alleged election fraud.

The I-Team learned last year the sheriff was investigating alleged fraud connected to the 2020 election.

To date, only one case has been sent for review to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe's office.

The case did not relate to the 2020 election, but instead was a claim of voter intimidation from a different election. Howe's office declined charges in the case due to a lack of evidence.

Janeé Hanzlick, a Johnson County commissioner who previously told the I-Team Hayden needed to start providing evidence to the public to justify providing resources to his investigation, now said the sheriff needs to be held accountable to the voters.

"There have been questions from the community as to what is the cost of this investigation to taxpayers in terms of funding and sheriff's department resources," Hanzlick said. "Today, we have no answers for those questions."

The I-Team's been asking those questions of the sheriff for more than a year, but Hayden has declined to speak with the press, citing the ongoing investigation.

In closed-door meetings, the sheriff has been recorded multiple times discussing his investigation with other 2020 election skeptics.

Hanzlick told the I-Team some constituents have raised questions about the commission's ability to fund the sheriff's office.

Hanzlick said commissioners do have the authority to set the budget for the sheriff's department, but they have little control over how it's spent.

"Once that budget is adopted, the sheriff can expend that budget without any further oversight by the Board of County Commissioners," Hanzlick said.

The sheriff's department receives more funding from taxpayers than any other Johnson County budget, according to the county budget department.

"The incredible men and women who serve in the sheriff's department, they need our support and the public expects to have a well-funded public safety department," Hanzlick said.

Hayden previously told the I-Team he'd discuss his investigation once it's complete.

With seemingly no end in sight, the I-Team asked, through a sheriff's department spokesperson, if the sheriff could explain what he has and has not been able to uncover with his investigation.

The sheriff would not talk to the I-Team, citing the ongoing investigation, but his spokesperson said the sheriff is waiting on data from other agencies and hopes to have the investigation wrapped up soon.

"There are things he could be telling us about the investigation and we're getting nothing," Hanzlick said. "It's time to wrap it up unless he can show that he's got more evidence to continue this investigation."

As for accountability, Hanzlick said there's only one avenue: The voters.

"Because the sheriff is an elected official, the only people who can hold him accountable and demand transparency are the voters of Johnson County," Hanzlick said.

Hanzlick said there are three opportunities for voters to ask questions about both the sheriff's funding and the general budget in the coming months.

Two are budget open-house meeting — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Johnson County Northeast County office, 6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission.

The other chance is at the annual public hearing, which is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the

Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe.

