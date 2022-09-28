'He has been keeping us all in the dark': Commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, county commissioner is calling for transparency from Sheriff Calvin Hayden about his investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online including on the social media site, Rumble.

"He has spoken to hand picked groups about it, but he has yet to provide any kind of report or feedback to the people of Johnson County," Hanzlick said in an interview this week with KSHB 41. "He has been keeping us all in the dark."

Hayden's office said it's investigating more than 200 claims of fraud from the 2020 election. His office said allowing KSHB 41 to see the allegations would compromise the investigation.

RELATED| JoCo Sheriff Hayden doubles down on election conspiracies

When the I-Team asked the sheriff during a break of a meeting on Sept. 15 why he wasn't being forthcoming about the investigation, Hayden said, "I'm totally transparent about it."

Hanzlick disagrees.

"I think there needs to be transparency when you're utilizing county resources and taxpayer money," Hanzlick said.

The Kansas Secretary of State's office reiterated there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

The I-Team asked Hanzlick if the sheriff still needs to be investigating considering the secretary of state's statement.

"What I can say is if he does have evidence, he needs to bring that forward," she said. "It's been seven months since he first started talking about this and in that period of time, I would expect him to have something to show for that."

Hanzlick said she wants to see a preliminary report from the sheriff about what he's looking at, his concerns, some possible outcomes, and when the investigation could be completed.

—