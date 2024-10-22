Political science professors: Kansas' 3rd Congressional District candidates must appeal to moderate voters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Voters in Johnson County, Kansas, are taking advantage of early in-person voting this election, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, of Kansas' 3rd Congressional District.

Davids is looking to secure a fourth term in Congress. She cast her ballot on Tuesday, exactly two weeks ahead of the election.

"If I'm not mistaken, I think there were records set over the weekend of early voting," Davids said.

KSHB 41

Nearly double the number of Johnson County voters showed up to the polls on the first day of early in-person voting in 2024 compared to 2020, according to county election officials.

Davids' opponent, Dr. Prasanth Reddy, is waiting until Election Day to cast his vote.

The political newcomer said he feels "great" two weeks out.

"I jumped into this race because I felt that the country is headed in the wrong direction," Reddy said.

KSHB 41

Voters may notice both candidates distancing themselves from the top of the ticket.

Three Kansas City-area political science professors said neither candidate wants to tie themselves to Vice President Harris or former President Donald Trump because they're running in a suburban, moderate district.

"Do I agree with President Trump a hundred percent of the time on a hundred percent of the issues? Of course not," Reddy said.

For Davids, the professors agree she can use her incumbency to appeal to moderate voters.

"I'm always going to try to make sure people know I'm focusing on the third district here in Kansas," Davids said.

Both candidates said they are listening to their constituents heading into the election.

Jason Gould/KSHB Republican candidate for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District, Dr. Prasanth Reddy (left), Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (right)

“I just think we can do better," Reddy said. "I personally feel both parties can do better."

The race could have national implications with the House's balance of power potentially up for grabs.

"I do think that we will break the Republican supermajority in this election," Davids said.

—