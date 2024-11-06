U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids fends off challenge from Republican Prasanth Reddy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won her re-election bid Tuesday night defeating a challenge from Republican Prasanth Reddy, according to DDHQ.

At the time the race was called just after 9 p.m., Davids held a 54.8 to 41.6 percent lead over Reddy.

As has been custom since Davids first was elected to the U.S. House, 3rd District, Kansas, in 2018, she faced a spirited campaign from the GOP candidate.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne profiled David's candidacy in a report last week.