Understanding provisional voting for Kansas and Missouri voters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — As Election Day approaches, it's essential for voters in Kansas and Missouri to understand provisional voting—a crucial option if there are questions about eligibility at the polling place. Here’s what voters should know:

What is Provisional Voting?

A provisional ballot is a “backup” option for voters who may face issues verifying their eligibility on the spot. Situations where provisional ballots may be issued include:



The voter’s name not appearing on the voter list.

The voter not having an acceptable form of ID.

Lost mail-in ballot

"The provisional process is a safety net process established under federal election law that allows voters to cast a ballot, but allows also for the election staff and election officials to do research on the situation of each individual voter," said Election Commissioner Fred Sherman.

How Does It Work?

If you need to vote provisionally, you’ll complete a provisional ballot at your polling place. Election workers will place it in a special envelope to be reviewed later. After Election Day, election officials will verify your eligibility by checking your registration and any other necessary information.

"They'll be added to the count," said Director of Elections Shawn Keiffer. We have the unofficial count, which we give out on election night. Then we'll have the official count."

Some of questioned the legitimacy of provisional voting. Election officials said they're secured and the process is as well.

"What people don't realize is a high percentage of provisional ballots do get counted. So I would, definitely the system does work and I would not worry if I were voting provisionally," said Keiffer.

How Can I Check If My Vote Was Counted?

Voters can follow up on their provisional ballot status by contacting their local election office. This helps voters ensure if their ballot was accounted for or not.

Election officials in both Kansas and Missouri encourage voters to track their mail-in ballot to ensure they're keeping track of the status of their ballot.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

