Voters try to look past political attack ads, look for candidates to compromise

People around Kansas City hope their vote helps restore civility to politics. Early voters in both Missouri and Kansas expressed unhappiness with personal attacks in political ads.

“It’s very frustrating,” Kelly Hackleman said. “I spent probably too much time reading various different places. I’m always seeking what is true.”

Jack Le Roy in Leavenworth tries to look past the attacks.

“Trump cares about America, the other party doesn’t,” Le Roy said. “He’s done it before and he’ll do it again.”

Carol Ann Davis tunes out lines on television calling Vice President Kamala Harris “dangerously liberal,” and former President Donald Trump “a risk we can’t afford.”

“You need to not listen to propaganda on TV, radio, or other people,” she said. “You need to get the facts. Do your homework. Make a decision, it’s your choice.”

American Public Square is an organization based out of William Jewell College in Liberty. It focuses on improving the tone on public conversations about politics.

Ambassador Allan Katz founded the organization, and even he’s tired of the current political scene.

“I’m desperate for it to be over,” Katz admitted. “It has been in many ways the most, for me, the most difficult election I can recall simply because of the nature of the campaigns that are being run.”

Katz taught political science and was ambassador to Portugal during part of the Obama Administration.

He believes political parties use attack ads because they keep the stakes high. When the stakes are high, people donate to the parties. Then the cycle repeats.

“When you have used this animosity as a basis for getting elected, once you’re elected, the people who elected you expect you to maintain that level of animosity. It’s almost like we reached a point where compromise is a dirty word,” Katz said.

But voters who spoke to KSHB 41 News would support a compromise.

“We need to be fair and treat each other with respect, dignity, understanding, and some compromise, but we need to get it going,” said Marty Hackleman.

Voters hope the person they elect can live up to their vision of civility.

