Faith in KC: Father Luis Suarez discusses celebration of Lent

Faith in KC
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right now, millions of Christians around the world are observing Lent in preparation for the Easter holiday.

Catholics are among that number, and that's one of the reasons 41 Action News anchor Taylor Hemness reached out to Father Luis Suarez, of Sacred Heart Guadalupe parish in Kansas City, Missouri.

In this episode of "Faith in KC," Taylor and Father Suarez discuss not only Lent, but also the number of Catholics who've come back to church during the course of the pandemic, and also how the conditions of the past year have impacted Hispanic families.

