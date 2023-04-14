Faith in KC: Intersection of art, faith

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This April, a special production is coming to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

"Vilna: A Resistance Story" is a musical set in the World War II era about Jewish people fleeing the Holocaust.

KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness spoke with the creative team, including composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud, playwright Lisa Grissom and director David Winitsky.

During this conversation, Cloud, Grissom and Winitsky share their thoughts on the show, the tone they're trying to convey and what they think about the intersection of art and faith.

