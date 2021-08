KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dayton Moore was hired as general manager of the Kansas City Royals in 2006. During his tenure, he's helped lead the team to back-to-back World Series appearances, and a World Series title in 2015.

Moore is also very public with his faith, openly sharing his adherence to Christianity, and how it impacts his life.

KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness spoke to Moore about how he balances a life of faith, and a career in professional sports.

