Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch gymnastics during the 2024 Paris Olympics

One of the most popular sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be artistic gymnastics. This sport is made up of numerous individual competitions on different apparatuses, as well as a team competition involving all apparatuses. Men's events include the floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, while the women’s events include the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Gymnastics has a long history on the Olympic program as the sport was introduced to its first Games in 1896, and has been included in every iteration since. Women began competing at the Olympic level at the 1928 Amsterdam Games. Japan dominated the sport in the 1960s and 70s, but in the decades that followed it was the U.S., Romania, Russia and China that took center stage. In Paris, expect Great Britain, Brazil and Japan to be medal contenders as well.

The U.S. women won silver in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Before Tokyo, the U.S. had taken home the gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Games. American Suni Lee won the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo.

Gymnastics will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics between July 27th - August 5th.

SEE MORE: How to watch gymnastics at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Olympic gymnastics events

Twelve teams will compete in Paris for both the men and women. There are a total of 14 medal events across the men’s and women’s disciplines.

Gymnastics Events at the 2024 Paris Olympics Women's Men's Team Team Individual all-around Individual all-around Floor exercise Floor exercise Vault Vault Balance beam Pommel horse Uneven bars Still rings High bar Parallel bars

Olympic gymnastics venue

The gymnastics competition will take place at Bercy Arena, which is a large sports hall that was once the No. 1 concert venue in France that welcomed many international artists.

The arena was built in 1984 and was designed by architects Michel Andrault and Pierre Parat. Located in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, it is known for its distinct pyramid shape and sloped sides covered with grass. In 2014 and 2015, the arena underwent extensive renovation to modernize its technological infrastructure. Those developments made Bercy Arena capable of hosting a number of athletic events from equestrian, judo, handball, tennis, ice hockey, skiing and motocross events.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the arena will host two major sports - gymnastics and basketball - and three disciplines one after another within a short span of time.

Rendering of the Bercy Arena venue where gymnastics will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris 2024

Olympic gymnastics competition schedule

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Men's Qualification (3 Sessions) 5a-7:30a

9:30a-12p

2p-4:30p July 28 Women's Qualification (5 Sessions) 3:30a-5:10a

5:40a-7:20a

8:50a-10:30a

12p-1:40p

3:10p-4:50p July 29 Men's Team Final 11:30a-2:30p July 30 Women's Team Final 12:15p-2:30p July 31 Men's All-Around Final 11:30a-2:15p August 1 Women's All-Around Final 12:15p-2:25p August 3 Women's Apparatus Finals (Vault)

Men's Apparatus Finals (Floor, Pommel Horse) 9:30a-12p August 4 Women's Apparatus Finals (Uneven Bars)

Men's Apparatus Finals (Rings, Vault) 9a-11:25a August 5 Women's Apparatus Finals (Balance Beam, Floor)

Men's Apparatus Finals (Parallel Bars, High Bar) 5:45a-9:15a

Team USA: Olympic gymnasts to watch

The U.S. women's team features a few familiar faces from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team and will be headlined by two Olympic all-around champions for the first time in history. Set to rep the red, white and blue in Paris are 37-time Olympic and world medalist Simone Biles, reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and two-time 2023 junior world silver medalist and 2024 Winter Cup balance beam champion Hezly Rivera, who at 16 years and 26 days old is the youngest member of the Team USA delegation across all sports.

On the men's side, 2024 U.S. all-around champion and 2022 world high bar gold medalist Brody Malone is the only returning Olympian from Tokyo. However, there's no shortage of talent and experience on the team. Malone will be joined by world team bronze medalists Asher Hong and Paul Juda, 2021 pommel horse world champion Stephen Nedoroscik and 2023 world all-around and team bronze medalist Frederick Richard.

The U.S. women will be looking to land atop the medal podium after finishing second in Tokyo, while the men are aiming to get back on the medal podium for the first time since the 2008 Olympics when the team won a bronze medal.