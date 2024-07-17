Jahmal Harvey: Meet the athlete

At just 21 years old, Jahmal Harvey already has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the boxing ring. Having started boxing as a way to build strength for football, Harvey quickly realized that he had enormous talent in the ring, and his career has skyrocketed ever since. With an ever-growing medal collection, he's looking to add an Olympic medal and, hopefully, the title of Olympic champion to his name.

Get to know more about Harvey as he prepares for his Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

Athlete bio:

How old is Jahmal Harvey?

Jahmal Harvey is 21 years old and was born on November 19, 2002.

How tall is Jahmal Harvey?

Jahmal Harvey is 5-foot-6.

Where is Jahmal Harvey from?

Jahmal Harvey is from Oxon Hill, Maryland, located just outside Washington D.C.

When did Jahmal Harvey start boxing?

Jahmal Harvey started boxing at 13. He originally had dreams of playing professional football, but his smaller frame made the sport difficult, so his football coach pushed him into the boxing ring to work on his physicality. After a period where he practiced both sports, Harvey made the decision to commit to boxing as he felt he had a more level playing field and control over his outcomes.

Who are Jahmal Harvey’s parents?

Jahmal Harvey’s parents are Kim Harvey-Blakely and Jamarr Moody. Harvey was raised primarily by his mother Kim, alongside his three siblings, Dominic, Amir and Kimora. He also spent time with his father Jamar while he was growing up.

What is Jahmal Harvey’s nickname?

Jahmal Harvey’s nickname is "Hard Rock."

What are some fun facts about Jahmal Harvey?

Jahmal Harvey’s hobbies include watching the Washington Wizards and listening to rapper NBA Young Boy. He also enjoys playing sports outside of boxing, including basketball, football and bowling.

Jahmal Harvey’s favorite boxer is Terence Crawford. He admires Crawford's boxing IQ, his ability to adjust and switch between stances, and his walk.

Harvey went on a three-match losing streak in 2022, which he credits with helping him focus mentally and pinpoint areas where he needed to improve.

Career highlights:

How many world titles has Jahmal Harvey won?

Jahmal Harvey made his world championship debut in 2021 at just 18 years old when he claimed gold in the men’s 57kg event. His world title ended a 14-year drought for the U.S. men.

How many medals does Jahmal Harvey have?

Jahmal Harvey has collected medals at every level of boxing he has competed in. As a youth and junior boxer, he won seven gold medals and two silver medals. At the senior level, he followed up his 2021 World Championships gold with a gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2023.

Will Jahmal Harvey turn pro?

Jahmal Harvey has stated that he will chose between turning pro or going through another Olympic cycle as an amateur boxer but has not yet announced his decision.

Road to Paris:

Has Jahmal Harvey qualified for the Paris Olympics?

Jahmal Harvey qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics with his gold-medal victory at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Where does Jahmal Harvey train?

Jahmal Harvey trains at SwiftNation Boxing in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He still trains with Darrell Davis, the football coach who encouraged him to take up boxing back when he was 13.

What weight class will Jahmal Harvey compete in?

Jahmal Harvey will compete in the men’s featherweight (57kg/126 lbs.) tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.