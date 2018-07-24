Kara Kopetsky's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in choking case involving new pregnant girlfriend
Russ Ptacek
1:32 PM, Sep 6, 2011
6:55 PM, Jul 25, 2018
Share Article
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky pleaded guilty Tuesday to a domestic violence charge amid allegations he choked his six-month pregnant girlfriend unconscious, and killed kittens.
In a police report obtained by the NBC Action News Investigators, the victim claims Yust told her during the attack that he’d killed others.
“I’ve killed people before, even ex-girlfriends out of sheer jealousy,” the victim told police Yust said. “I will kill you.”
The victim’s mother told police Yust told her he knew “where there were pigs that would eat anything including bones, that he had seen arms ripped off people while they were still alive and he had seen people dropped in barrels of acid to destroy evidence.”
Yust’s ex-girlfriend, Kara Kopetsky disappeared from Belton High School in the middle of the school day in 2007.
Shortly before her disappearance she filed a restraining order against Yust.