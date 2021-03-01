HomeGrown plans to open in former Avenues Bistro location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita-based restaurant is set to move into the former Avenues Bistro location in Brookside.

HomeGrown serves breakfast, brunch and lunch and is expected to open this summer at 338 W. 63rd St.

The daytime eatery’s mission, according to Jon Rolph, owner and founder of Thrive Restaurant Group, is to “break bread together around a passion for building community with generosity, servant leadership and a shared love for culinary creativity.”

HomeGrown’s “favorite menu items,” according to a news release, include homemade pop tarts, avocado toast and brunch cocktails.

The restaurant, which has three locations in Wichita, also will offer carry out and delivery.

Avenues announced its Brookside closure and temporary move to Johnson County last month.

