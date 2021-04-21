Leawood farmers market to open May 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Farmers and makers will converge in Leawood next month to sell their wares at the city’s new farmers market.

The Park Place Farmers’ Market opens May 1 and will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 16.

In addition to produce and specialty foods, the market also will feature acoustic performances, according to a news release.

Park Place Farmers Market Manager Ginger Kremneva said roughly 20 vendors will have stands at the market, according to a statement announcing the opening next month.

Some vendors will be on-site every weekend, while others will rotate through, according to Kremneva.

Park Place General Manager Scott Keller said plans were in motion to open the market earlier, but they were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to bring a market here for some time now as the property provides the perfect backdrop for such an experience,” Keller said in a statement. “With Park Place’s ‘main street’ feel, local storefronts, the greenspace, and patios — it’s a natural setting for a farmers’ market.”

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the market can apply online .

The market is located at Park Place village along 116th Place between Ash and Rosewood streets, just east of Nall Avenue. Free covered parking is available in both Park Place parking garages, located off 117th Street and Nall Avenue.