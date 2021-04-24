Lenexa Farmers Market opens for summer season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 30 vendors welcomed patrons back to the Lenexa Farmers Market on Saturday.

Daniel Hipsher, owner of Daniel's BBQ Sauce, was among those set up for the market’s fourth year.

“It's nice to get the season started,” Hipsher said. “It's nice to be able to see the customers and see the people, and honestly, it's just nice to get out.”

The market is located in a covered walkway on the ground level of a parking garage on Lenexa’s civic campus at 87th Street Parkway and Winchester Street.

COVID-19 restrictions were put in place during last year’s market, and this season, there are hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer. Vendors and patrons both must wear masks.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 24 through Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 1 through Aug. 31.

Free parking is available in the upper levels of the parking garage. Bicycle racks also are nearby.

For more information, visit the Lenexa Farmers Market website .