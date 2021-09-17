1,200 Afghan refugees to resettle in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees will resettle in Missouri.

According to Gov. Mike Parson's office, the refugees are being relocated through contracted nonprofit agencies within the state.

Extensive background checks and biometric data are collected on the refugees before their move.

The governor's office said those who are being resettled under the Special Visa are Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts in the War on Terror and are deemed "at-risk" if they stay in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Nearly half of those resettling will end up in the Kansas City area.

One Kansas City agency will assist 250 refugees and another agency will assist 300.

Columbia will receive 300 refugees and another 350 will resettle in St. Louis.

The governor's office noted the initial numbers are subject to change.