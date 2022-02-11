$1.9 billion proposed for KCMO City Council 2022-23 fiscal year budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt submitted $1.9 billion as the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget on Thursday.

While the previous year’s budget was set at $1.73 billion, the increase comes due to federal COVID relief funds, according to a KCMO news release.

The budget breakdown includes:

Housing Trust Fund: $12.5 million

Tenants Right to Counsel Program: $2.5 million

Emergency Rental Assistance Program: $40 million

Public Works: $145 million

Police: $269 million

To view the full budget, click here .

The KCPD proposed budget includes $37.4 million in additional funding that the city says will be put toward 150 new officers, increased pay for officers and civilian staff, $6.6 million for the communications unit as well as increased pay for 911 call-takers, and $12.4 million for the Violent Crimes Division.

Per the city’s release, the recommended police budget is $4.5 million more than its current budget.

Funding increases will also contribute to causes such as litter cleanup, snow removal vehicles, dangerous buildings demolition, four new street sweepers, expanded bulky pickup items and increased tree planting.

City-wide hearings will be held to allow the public to provide feedback on the proposed budget.

They will be held:

Saturday, Feb. 19 / 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. / virtual

Wednesday, Feb. 23 / 6-8:30 p.m. / in-person and virtual

Saturday, March 5 / 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. / virtual

The budget will be adopted in late March as the fiscal year begins May 1, 2022.

