1 adult, 1 infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One adult and one infant were ejected in a crash Sunday morning in Raytown, Missouri.

At around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the Raytown Fire Protection District responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 10300 block of East 350 Highway.

Crews located one adult and one infant ejected from a vehicle and worked to stabilize both individuals, per Raytown Fire.

The fire protection district says the infant was responsive, and there were no noticeable signs of injury while on the scene. But the adult was struggling to respond to questions asked by responding crews while on the scene.

Both individuals were transported to an area hospital. Information on their current condition is not available at this time.

This story is developing and may be updated.

