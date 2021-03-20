Menu

1 bicyclist dead following fatal Independence crash Saturday

Posted at 2:40 PM, Mar 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One male bicyclist died following a fatal Independence crash on Saturday morning.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. near East 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, where the crash occurred.

A Ford Mustang was traveling east bound on the street and struck the bicyclist who was traveling southbound across Missouri 78 highway.

No other information was immediately available, according to Independence police. Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

