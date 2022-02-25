Watch
1 critically injured in collision on Cookingham Drive near 105th Street in Kansas City

Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 25, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a collision just before 6 a.m. Friday on Cookingham Drive just south of 105th Street.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene where a northbound Ford SUV collided head-on with a southbound Ford sedan.

The driver of the sedan was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition. Identified as a 31-year-old man from KCMO, the driver was the lone occupant of the sedan.

The SUV contained two female occupants, ages 35 and 28. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

