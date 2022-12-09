1 critically injured in crash near East 92nd Street, Holmes Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

An initial investigation found a green Honda Civic was heading south on Holmes Road in the second lane.

At the same time, a white Chevrolet HHR was heading south in the first lane when the driver made a sudden lane change and hit the side of the Honda.

The impact caused the driver of the Chevrolet to veer off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The Chevrolet driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. They are reported to be in serious condition.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

—